It’s raining awards For Rajkummar Rao

It’s raining honours for Rajkummar Rao. The actor is in the spotlight yet again for his phenomenal body of work, which makes him win the title of Versatile Talent Of The Year at a prestigious award night. Rajkummar recently grabbed the Most Stylish Youth Icon followed by Best Actor- Jury recently.
The actor is in the headlines for his powerful and impactful performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Rao also announced the release date of his much-awaited Stree 2 recently. In 2023, Rao will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Guns and Gulaabs and the biopic of Srikanth Bolla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect