It’s raining awards For Rajkummar Rao

It’s raining honours for Rajkummar Rao. The actor is in the spotlight yet again for his phenomenal body of work, which makes him win the title of Versatile Talent Of The Year at a prestigious award night. Rajkummar recently grabbed the Most Stylish Youth Icon followed by Best Actor- Jury recently.

The actor is in the headlines for his powerful and impactful performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Rao also announced the release date of his much-awaited Stree 2 recently. In 2023, Rao will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Guns and Gulaabs and the biopic of Srikanth Bolla.