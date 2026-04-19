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Home / Entertainment / It’s wrap for SILAA: From Kashmir to Vietnam, a story sealed

It’s wrap for SILAA: From Kashmir to Vietnam, a story sealed

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ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Shot across visually striking locations, including Vietnam, Kashmir and Mumbai, SILAA has now completed its final schedule.
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Marking the completion of its shoot, SILAA has officially wrapped under the direction of National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar. Starring lead actor Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb, the film brings together romance, intensity and action in a story rooted in love and redemption.

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Shot across visually striking locations, including Vietnam, Kashmir and Mumbai, SILAA has now completed its final schedule, marking the end of an extensive and demanding shoot. The Vietnam leg, in particular, added a distinct scale and texture to the film, with key emotional sequences between Harshvardhan and Sadia forming the heart of the narrative.

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The film also features Karanveer Mehra and Ipsitaa in pivotal roles, further strengthening the ensemble with fresh and compelling performances.

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With the shoot now wrapped, SILAA moves into post-production, gearing up for a theatrical release in 2026. Positioned as a high-impact action romance, the film aims to deliver a cinematic experience that balances scale with soul.

Presented by Zee Studios’ rich content slate led by Umesh Kr Bansal, a Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production, music by Saregama, SILAA directed by Omung Kumar set to release in cinemas in 2026.

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