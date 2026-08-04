Jaafar Jackson joins Will Smith in 'Supermax'

Actor Jaafar Jackson is set to feature alongside Will Smith in action thriller "Supermax".

The film also features AnnaSophia Robb and is produced by Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach under Westbrook Studios, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The details of the plot are kept under wraps, but it will reportedly revolve around two FBI agents (Smith and Robb) investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green and comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax.

Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, had his breakthrough with "Michael". The film earned over USD 1 billion at the global box office. It was a biopic on Michael and covered his journey from singing with the Jackson 5 as a child in the 1960s to his rise as a solo singer.

The film also served as an acting debut for Jackson.