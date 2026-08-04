DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Jaafar Jackson joins Will Smith in 'Supermax'

Jaafar Jackson joins Will Smith in 'Supermax'

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 07:11 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jaafar Jackson
Advertisement
Actor Jaafar Jackson is set to feature alongside Will Smith in action thriller "Supermax".
The film also features AnnaSophia Robb and is produced by Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach under Westbrook Studios, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.
The details of the plot are kept under wraps, but it will reportedly revolve around two FBI agents (Smith and Robb) investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison.
The film is directed by David Gordon Green and comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax.
Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, had his breakthrough with "Michael". The film earned over USD 1 billion at the global box office. It was a biopic on Michael and covered his journey from singing with the Jackson 5 as a child in the 1960s to his rise as a solo singer.
The film also served as an acting debut for Jackson.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts