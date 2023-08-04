Jaanaki teaser released

Mukta Arts, Subhash Ghai’s company, has launched the teaser for Jaanaki, a transformative television show. The show mirrors the experiences of countless women across India, highlighting their struggles, triumphs, and battles.
Ghai says, “Doordarshan has opened the doors for filmmakers to showcase their stories on television series with a full creative command by themselves. That’s why I designed my show for Doordarshan. Jaanaki, with the story of the journey of a daughter from her birth to being an adult facing everyday challenges in a patriachal world, where daughters are treated as Paraaya dhan.”
Jaanaki will be telecast at 8.30 pm on August 15.
