Home / Entertainment / Jack Black admits he regrets turning down 'The Incredibles', says 'I was being so difficult'

Jack Black admits he regrets turning down 'The Incredibles', says 'I was being so difficult'

Known for films such as 'School of Rock' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, Black was offered to voice the character of Syndrome

London, Updated At : 03:20 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Actor-comedian Jack Black says he does regret turning down the role in "The Incredibles", which eventually turned to be one of his favourite films.

Advertisement

Known for films such as "School of Rock" and the "Jumanji" franchise, Black was offered to voice the character of Syndrome. It eventually went to Jason Lee.

Advertisement

"I was offered, and I do regret it, saying no… I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie ‘The Incredibles' — one of my favorites of all time, by the way," he told Capital FM in an interview.

Advertisement

Directed by Brad Bird, the film released in 2004. It revolved around superheroes, who are forced to live a mundane suburban life after the ban on superheroes by the government.

Black said he wasn't aware about the filmmaker back then, and suggested on re-writing the character for him.

Advertisement

"And I said no because I was like, ‘Uhhh, (director) Brad Bird? Never heard of him!' (I said to him), ‘This character that you're offering me is like a villain, but he's kinda one-dimensional. I'm interested but I'd like to see a rewrite. Will you add some dimensions to this character?' And he was like, ‘Yeah, you're done'."

The film was awarded with two Oscars and grossed over USD 600 million at the box office.

The sequel was released in 2018 and also turned into massive box office success, crossing over USD1.24 billion worldwide. It turned into one of Pixar's highest earners, surpassing the original film's total gross within weeks of its release.

