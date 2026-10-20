DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance after firing attack on Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance after firing attack on Tiger Shroff

Actor attends road-naming ceremony honouring Bappi Lahiri in Mumbai; three accused picked up in Kota

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:25 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, right, and film producer Gulshan Grover during the naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg to honour the late music icon, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Actor Jackie Shroff attended the road-naming ceremony honouring late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri alongside Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, just a day after the firing attack on his son Tiger Shroff.

The event was held in Mumbai on Monday and marked the first public appearance of the actor after the incident. In the pictures and videos circulating online, Jackie is seen posing alongside Fadnavis and other attendees at the event.

Advertisement

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

Advertisement

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana’s Sonipat, were picked up from a train in Kota in Rajasthan on Monday, a day after the firing at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Rehan’s father Raisuddin had told reporters that his son, a class 9 dropout, was earlier arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail.

He blamed his son’s “friend circle” for the alleged involvement in the case registered a few months back.

Several celebrities, including Amaal Mallik, Shatrughan Sinha and Ranvir Shorey, went on to react to the attack.

On Monday, the first pictures of the actor after the attack surfaced on the internet. Shroff had bandages on his chest area, right arm, and shoulder in the pictures.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts