Actor Jackie Shroff got nostalgic as he shared a picture of his visit to Subhash Ghai's office, the place where he signed his first film, "Hero".

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Shroff landed his first lead role in Ghai's 1983 film "Hero", where he essayed the role of Jai Kishan. The film went on to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office.

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The actor shared a picture from the office on his Instagram handle on Monday. "Blessed to return to the place where my journey began! Walking into Subhash ji's office, now renamed Pooja, where I signed my first film, 'HERO'! My good wishes, always," he wrote in the caption.

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The film revolved around a henchman who kidnaps Radha (Meenakshi Seshadri), the daughter of a police commissioner, on behalf of his boss.

His role served as a breakthrough, following which, the actor went on to feature in several films such as "Khalnayak", "Ram Lakhan" and "1942: A Love Story", among others.

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His latest work is "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri". The film released in 2025.