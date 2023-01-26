Jacqueline is proud of her film Tell It Like A Woman earning Best Original Song alongside 'Naatu Naatu' •

While it was Naatu Naatu that made a lot of noise with its Oscars nomination, another song Applause from the film Tell it Like a Woman is also competing against the global phenomenon in the Best Original Song category. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who also stars in the film, recently shared her happiness with the track earning the nomination.

The song has been penned by singer Diane Warren, a recipient of 13 Oscar nominations and spreads the message of strength and empowerment. Excited with the Oscar nomination, Jacqueline said, “I am so proud of the entire team of Tell It Like A Woman and especially Dianne and Sofia who created such magical music with Applause. The whole experience of doing this film was just as magical for me.”

Tell it Like a Woman is an anthology of films made by eight female directors from around the world. Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden and Jacqueline Fernandez are just a few of the ensemble cast members in the film. —IANS