Home / Entertainment / Jagadhatri: Bold new heroine emerges

Jagadhatri: Bold new heroine emerges

Sonakshi Batra, Farman Haider lead Zee TV’s gripping tale of courage and identity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:51 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show Jagadhatri promises a compelling narrative rooted in courage and resilience. The story follows a young woman who is overlooked and subdued at home but transforms into a fearless undercover agent battling crime. Alongside fighting the world’s darkest forces, she embarks on a deeply personal mission to uncover the truth behind her mother’s death and reclaim her lost identity in a household that never truly recognised her.Introducing a fresh on-screen pairing, Sonakshi Batra takes on the titular role of Jagadhatri, while Farman Haider plays Shivay, her closest college friend.

Sonakshi Batra expressed her excitement about the role. She said, “I am so excited to play Jagadhatri; she is not just a character, she is a reflection of the contradictions women live with every day. At home, she is dismissed and unseen, yet when she steps into her identity as Agent JD, she becomes bold and relentless. She represents the silent strength of women who are often underestimated, but who carry within them the power to break every shackle society places on them.”

Speaking about his role Farman Haider shared, “Shivay is a character who carries a lot of silent pain, but his strength isn’t in fighting his battles alone; it’s in the way he stands by Jagadhatri with unshakable loyalty and quiet courage. I feel he represents the kind of ally every woman deserves, someone who doesn’t overshadow her but amplifies her power.”With a gripping premise and powerful performances, Jagadhatri aims to strike a chord with viewers through its portrayal of strength, identity and solidarity.

