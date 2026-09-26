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Home / Entertainment / Jaipur's Fit Rahul dances Ghoomar and has been breaking stereotypes, one reel at a time

Jaipur's Fit Rahul dances Ghoomar and has been breaking stereotypes, one reel at a time

When Ghoomar has no gender

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:19 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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RAHUL SHARMA
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Rahul Sharma was 12 years old when he first heard the words that would follow him for the next decade. Ghoomar, the traditional Rajasthani folk dance performed by veiled women in flowing ghaghras, was not for men. He heard it. He ignored it. He kept dancing.

Today, in Jaipur, people know Fit Rahul — the man whose Ghoomar reels stop scrollers mid-swipe.

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It started, he says, with Seema Mishra's voice. "I was roughly 10 to 12 years old when I first got known to Rajasthani folk and Seema Mishra ma'am's voice. I found it really attractive. I started listening to it and then preparing and then dancing on it." He would come home from school, look up Rajasthani words in a dictionary, ask his mother what pomcha and kangasiyo meant, and then dance. "I found that Rajasthani music, our folk, is not just a song. It holds a conversation. It has characters. Whenever you just dance, you just vibe on it."

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The first reel happened by accident. One day at the gym, earphones in, a song hit him mid-dumbbell set. "I am getting goosebumps. I came home and I became restless. I kept my phone and started making a reel. I just made it and uploaded it. I didn't even think about what would happen." There were zero followers on the new account. The reel went viral. Then another. Then another.

What followed surprised even him. "Raveena Tandon ma'am put up a story. Prince Narula put it up. Hardy Sandhu commented. Seema Mishra ma'am did it." His mother, who had initially told him to stop, became the first person to like every reel the moment it went live. "She knows that the reel is posted at 6:15. She will be sitting with her phone." His father came around when the press interviews started. "He said, 'Okay. If you are happy with doing it, do it. We know the reality. We know you as a person. We don't care about others.' And that day I got real motivation."

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The trolls came too. His response has never wavered. "Whoever has positivity in their life will spread it. I don't reply to negative people. But I feel that they definitely contribute to my engagement." The people who once criticised him hardest, he says, are now the ones telling him he changed their perspective.

His message to the 12-year-old boy hiding his passion today is simple. "I got late. You don't get late. If I had started from 12 years, where would Ghoomar have taken me today? Don't think about what those four people will say. Let them speak. You just do you."

Ghoomar never left his hand, he says. He just took too long to take it.

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