Jamie Lever calls out fake AI wedding videos with Yashvardhan Ahuja

Jamie Lever has publicly addressed a wave of AI-generated videos falsely suggesting she is getting married to Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. The clips, which show her in bridal wear alongside Yashvardhan, went viral and led many fans to genuinely believe a wedding was underway.

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In an Instagram video, Jamie explained that the speculation around her getting married had apparently inspired someone to create the fake footage. She admitted she initially found the whole thing amusing, sharing the clips with her cousins for laughs, but the joke wore off once people began calling to congratulate her as though the wedding were real.

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With her signature humour intact, Jamie noted an unintended side effect of the videos: real marriage proposals coming her way had dried up, seemingly because people now assumed she was already taken. She urged whoever made the content to take it down, acknowledging that the AI work was impressively convincing but insisting enough attention had already been generated from it. She said, "I don't know who started this rumour, but the AI videos people have made are very creative. Me in bridal attire, in a wedding outfit and all that — it's quite creative. But you have got enough views now, right? So, you can remove those videos now because you've already got the views. But yeah, this is just to tell you that these videos are completely fake."

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She also used the moment to clarify her actual relationship with Yashvardhan, describing him as a much younger brother figure rather than a romantic partner. The two are currently collaborating professionally on a film project, which she said made the false rumours particularly inappropriate and hurtful.

Yashvardhan, meanwhile, is preparing for his big screen debut in Hero Ki Heroine, a film that also marks director Sajid Khan's comeback after a lengthy hiatus. The movie's cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Sunita Ahuja, Jamie Lever herself, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala, and Simrat Kaur Randhawa, rounding out what looks to be a notable ensemble project.