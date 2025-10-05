DT
Home / Entertainment / Jamnapaar returns

Jamnapaar returns

Amazon MX Player’s series teases Season 2

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:50 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Following a blockbuster debut that resonated with millions, ‘Jamnapaar’ is set to return for Season 2 on Amazon MX Player. The first season became one of the most popular shows of 2023, consistently ranking among the Top 10 OTT series according to Ormax, earning widespread acclaim from both fans and critics.Building on this success, the platform has released a highly anticipated teaser for Season 2, reigniting the central conflict between morals and progress.Led by Ritvik Sahore, the series boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Varun Badola, Ankita Sehgal, Shrishti Ganguly Rindani, Anubha Fatehpura, Dhruv Sehgal and Inder Sahani. Adding to this lineup is actor Vijay Raaz, whose presence was revealed in a quirky teaser sequence.

With compelling performances, layered storytelling and themes that strike close to home, Season 2 promises to be an unmissable continuation of a journey through the complexities of life.

