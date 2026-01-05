Jan Neta trailer sees massive response

As Thalapathy Vijay’s Jan Neta moves closer to its theatrical release, the film’s trailer has already made history. Released amid towering expectations, the trailer crossed a staggering 75.5 million views within just 24 hours, setting a new benchmark and reaffirming the extraordinary anticipation surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing. The response has been swift and explosive, with fans across regions flooding screens and social media.

Producer Venkat K. Narayana said, “The audio launch in Malaysia unfolded as a celebration of grand proportions, reflecting Vijay Sir’s unmatched bond with his fans. The Malaysia Book of Records honour marks a landmark chapter in this journey. With the trailer out , excitement has reached unprecedented levels ahead of the worldwide release on January 9, 2026.”

