Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew to headline thriller film Ulajh

IANS

The cast of the upcoming film Ulajh has been locked. The film, which is a thriller, is set in the intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS).

The film will be headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. It will be directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria.

It follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy. It has been written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.

Excited to be a part of Ulajh, Janhvi said, “When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me step out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story has so many layers, emotions and parameters.”

The film also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared, “In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.”