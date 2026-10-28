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Home / Entertainment / Janhvi Kapoor, Koffee With Karan and Shikhar Pahariya: the 2018 kindness she recalls

Janhvi Kapoor, Koffee With Karan and Shikhar Pahariya: the 2018 kindness she recalls

One promo clip points back to a private chapter from years ago.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:52 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Actor Janhvi Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan sit on the Koffee With Karan couch tonight, streaming on JioHotstar at 7pm. It is their first joint appearance on the show.

Host and filmmaker Karan Johar's guests also share a surprise. Actor Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi's half-brother, joins them for a separate rapid-fire segment.

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Ahead of the broadcast, according to reports, Janhvi speaks about Shikhar Pahariya, who has long been linked with her, though the relationship remains unconfirmed. She says he was studying in London when her mother, the late actor Sridevi, died in 2018.

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He took half a semester off and came to Mumbai, staying nearby in case she needed him. Her sister Khushi also features in those memories, reportedly comforting her through the loss.

The lighter side is in the promo. Johar warns viewers that his guests will not be very "sanskari". Varun and Janhvi recall a stretch when he stopped speaking to them, and she jokes that she gained weight in that period.

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Arjun and Janhvi last shared the couch in 2018, in season 6. This is the show's final season.

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