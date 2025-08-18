DT
Janhvi Kapoor reacts to trolling over saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Dahi Handi event  

Actress said there will always be an issue no matter what she does
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
Janhvi Kapoor. ANI file
Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor slammed trolls after a video surfaced on the internet, where she is heard chanting the “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogan at a Dahi Handi event during Janmashtami celebrations. The actress said there will always be an issue no matter what she does.

The video, which has been circulating on the internet, shows Kapoor at an event in Mumbai, as part of the promotion for her upcoming film “Param Sundari”.

In the video, the 28-year-old actor was heard saying the slogan, for which she has been trolled on social media. The event was held on Saturday in Mumbai.

Kapoor reacted to the same by sharing the full video from the event on her Instagram story on Sunday. “Just for context, full video lol. If I didn’t repeat it after them, there would have been a problem. And if I do say it, the video gets edited and turned into meme material,” she wrote.

The actor added she will keep saying the slogan every day. “By the way, not just on Janmashtami, I’ll keep saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai every day.”

Kapoor’s upcoming film “Param Sundari” is set to release in theatres on August 29. Also starring Sidharth Malhotra, the film is directed by Tushar Jalota. Dinesh Vijan has produced the film under his production banner, Maddock Films.

Besides “Param Sundari”, Kapoor will also star in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to hit the big screen on October 2 and has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

