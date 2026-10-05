DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Janhvi Kapoor Represents India on the Global Fashion Stage at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Janhvi Kapoor Represents India on the Global Fashion Stage at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week Show

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 02:56 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor continues to make her mark on the global fashion stage as she represents India at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. Her latest appearance further highlights her strong and growing association with the luxury fashion house, with Janhvi becoming a familiar Indian face for Miu Miu globally.

Advertisement

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi opted for a striking Miu Miu look featuring a rich brown textured jacket, a colourful patterned knit mini skirt and oversized sunglasses. The playful yet chic ensemble perfectly matched the brand’s youthful and distinctive style, while Janhvi added her own effortless charm to the look.

Advertisement

Janhvi and Miu Miu have built a strong fashion connection over the years, with the actor consistently embracing the brand’s unique aesthetic. From her choice of silhouettes to the way she carries each look, her appearances have helped establish a distinct identity for her within the Miu Miu universe.

Advertisement

Her latest Paris appearance further cements Janhvi Kapoor’s position as a key Indian face for Miu Miu, bringing Indian representation to one of the biggest global fashion platforms. With her evolving international presence, Janhvi continues to make her mark on the global fashion conversation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts