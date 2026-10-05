Janhvi Kapoor Represents India on the Global Fashion Stage at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Janhvi Kapoor continues to make her mark on the global fashion stage as she represents India at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. Her latest appearance further highlights her strong and growing association with the luxury fashion house, with Janhvi becoming a familiar Indian face for Miu Miu globally.

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Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi opted for a striking Miu Miu look featuring a rich brown textured jacket, a colourful patterned knit mini skirt and oversized sunglasses. The playful yet chic ensemble perfectly matched the brand’s youthful and distinctive style, while Janhvi added her own effortless charm to the look.

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Janhvi and Miu Miu have built a strong fashion connection over the years, with the actor consistently embracing the brand’s unique aesthetic. From her choice of silhouettes to the way she carries each look, her appearances have helped establish a distinct identity for her within the Miu Miu universe.

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Her latest Paris appearance further cements Janhvi Kapoor’s position as a key Indian face for Miu Miu, bringing Indian representation to one of the biggest global fashion platforms. With her evolving international presence, Janhvi continues to make her mark on the global fashion conversation.