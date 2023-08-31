Janhvi Kapoor sparks 'secret engagement' rumours after being spotted wearing huge diamond ring

Chandigarh, August 31
Recently, Janhvi Kapoor became the talk of the town after reports suggested that she had secretly got engaged to her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.
The news spread like wildfire after Janhvi, accompanied by Pahariya, went to offer prayers at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.
The actor, dressed in a purple-gold sari, was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring. Following this, speculation was rife that the ‘Dhadak’ actor had been engaged.
However, quashing the rumours, a source close to the actor told Siasat.com that the rumours are “completely rubbish”.
Reportedly, the actor went to the Tirumala temple for her late mother’s birth anniversary. The diamond ring is actually her mother’s ring, which Janhvi chose to wear in her remembrance.
Speaking of Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship, both have been tight-lipped about it.
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ opposite Rajkumar Rao, and her Telugu debut ‘Devara’ opposite Jr NTR.
