Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes debut look reminds fans of her mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes debut look reminds fans of her mother Sridevi

On Tuesday night, Janhvi Kapoor walked the iconic red carpet of the prestigious cannes Film Festival with the team of her film, Homebound. She left no stone unturned to steal attention with her outfit. Dressed in ace designer Tarun Tahiliani’s...
ANI
06:00 AM May 22, 2025 IST
Team Homebound
On Tuesday night, Janhvi Kapoor walked the iconic red carpet of the prestigious cannes Film Festival with the team of her film, Homebound. She left no stone unturned to steal attention with her outfit.

Dressed in ace designer Tarun Tahiliani’s custom outfit, Janhvi looked like a vision in pink. She wore a long pleated skirt and corset crafted in tissue, specially woven in Benaras. Rhea Kapoor styled the ensemble. She elevated the attire with an integrated duppata-like drape that was attached to her sleek bun.

The surface of the outfit was “brought to life with a hand-crushed technique that lent depth and texture, while a signature TT drape added a touch of sculptural fluidity.” Janhvi exuded princess vibes. Many fans even said that her look reminded them of her mother and late actress Sridevi.

