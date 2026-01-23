Japan envoy’s biryani moment wins heart

A simple plate of biryani turned into a quiet moment of cultural connection after Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, shared a video of himself eating the dish by hand. The clip quickly struck a chord with Indians across social media. In the video, the ambassador is seen being gently guided by a local friend on the traditional way of eating biryani — gathering the rice with one’s fingers, shaping it carefully and tasting it slowly.
