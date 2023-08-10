 Japanese couple travels from Osaka to Chennai just to watch Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Japanese couple travels from Osaka to Chennai just to watch Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Japanese couple travels from Osaka to Chennai just to watch Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Seen wearing Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts

Japanese couple travels from Osaka to Chennai just to watch Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

A screengrab from the video posted by PTI on Twitter



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 10

Superstar Rajinikanth has returned to the silver screen after almost two years with Nelson Dilipkumar directorial ‘Jailer’.

The film has opened well with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Amidst this, a couple from Osaka, Japan, have travelled to Chennai to watch the film. Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is a leader of a Rajinikanth fan club in Japan, along with his wife, has travelled to the south Indian city to catch the first-day-first-show of the film.

In a video shared by PTI, the couple is seen wearing matching Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts while holding hand-fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from ‘Kaavaalaa’ printed on it. “To see ‘Jailer’, we have come from Japan to Chennai," Hidetoshi told PTI.

‘Jailer’ starring Rajinikanth along with Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon and Tamannah released on August 10.

#Japan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

7 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

3
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

5
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 49 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Himachal what our readers say

Road to MCleodganj sinking

8
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

9
Punjab

Monsoon session: 6 of 20 MPs from Punjab mark 100% attendance, Sunny Deol zero

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

Rain mayhem: 49 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

Landslide hits temple crowded with devotees in capital’s Sum...

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

Bhakra dam, which lies on Sutlej in Himachal, is filled up t...

India’s retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 pc in July

India's retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July

Inflation in food basket 11.51 pc in July compared to 4.55 p...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...

Independence Day eve address: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony, giving priority to deprived

Independence Day eve address: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony, giving priority to deprived

‘Each one of us is an equal citizen; each one of us has an e...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Security stepped up in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated