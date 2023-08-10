Japanese couple travels from Osaka to Chennai just to watch Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Chandigarh, August 10
Superstar Rajinikanth has returned to the silver screen after almost two years with Nelson Dilipkumar directorial ‘Jailer’.
The film has opened well with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Amidst this, a couple from Osaka, Japan, have travelled to Chennai to watch the film. Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is a leader of a Rajinikanth fan club in Japan, along with his wife, has travelled to the south Indian city to catch the first-day-first-show of the film.
In a video shared by PTI, the couple is seen wearing matching Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts while holding hand-fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from ‘Kaavaalaa’ printed on it. “To see ‘Jailer’, we have come from Japan to Chennai," Hidetoshi told PTI.
VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023
"To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c
‘Jailer’ starring Rajinikanth along with Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon and Tamannah released on August 10.
