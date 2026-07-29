Jasbir Jassi urges collective support for Assam flood victims

As devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across Assam, singer and actor Jasbir Jassi has appealed to people across the country—and especially the Punjabi community—to come together in support of those affected.

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Speaking about the scale of the disaster, Jassi said countless families have lost their homes, livestock and livelihoods, with many forced to abandon everything in search of safety. " People have lost their lives, livelihoods and everything they have built over the years. So many families have had to leave their homes. This is the time to stand with Assam," he said.

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Jassi highlighted the relief work already being carried out by Sikh organisations, praising their commitment to selfless service around the world, each time a disaster strikes.

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"The Sikh community is always there to support people anywhere in the world. Hemkunt Foundation, Khalsa Aid and many other organisations are doing remarkable seva. Our Gurus gave us the values of serving humanity, and we are proud to carry that forward."

Even while busy with the editing of his upcoming film Akhada, the singer said he has been working to connect those in need with relief organisations on the ground. Through the Jasbir Jassi Foundation, his team has been coordinating with volunteers and organisations based in Dibrugarh to ensure assistance reaches affected communities.

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"We are connecting people who need help with foundations working in Assam. Our team is constantly in touch with volunteers on the ground."

Jassi also appealed to celebrities from across the entertainment industry to use their influence to support flood relief efforts. He specifically called upon Punjabi singers, Bollywood artistes and members of the wider creative fraternity to contribute in whatever way they can.

"I request all to come forward. Whether through man, tan or dhan—your time, your effort or your financial contribution—every bit of help matters."

Beyond individual efforts, the Kudi Gujarat Di hitmaker stressed the importance of collaboration among relief organisations, saying a united response would have a greater impact. "My request to all organisations is to come together, gather your strengths and work as one community to serve humanity."

Emphasising that compassion should rise above divisions of religion, language or region, he invoked a timeless Sikh principle.

"There should be no religious or language barriers. As said by Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji—Manas ki jaat sabhe eke pehchanbo—recognise the entire human race as one."

The singer said his foundation has previously worked during the Punjab floods and is once again mobilising volunteers and resources for Assam. Those wishing to contribute or connect with the relief effort can reach the Jasbir Jassi Foundation via whatsapp at 9810139792.

As Assam continues to battle one of its toughest flood seasons, Jassi's message is clear: in times of crisis, unity and service matter more than differences.