Jashn-E-Bahaaraa singer Javed Ali has a simple mantra for success — work with passion and give it your best in life

Mona

Listening to Ghulam Ali’s ghazals inspired Javed Hussain to take up singing and so enamoured was Javed with his ustad that with due permission from his father, he changed his surname to ‘Ali’ as a tribute to his guru!

'My only competition is with myself. All I care for is if I am doing better than yesterday...God supports my endeavours and here I am.'

Javed Ali

Now a famous name in playback singing, Javed Ali has to his credit hits like Tum Tak, Kun Faya Kun, Kajra Re, Ishaqzaade and Srivalli, among others. The Jashn-E-Bahaaraa hitmaker opens up on his journey...

Wah ustad!

All I am today is due to my ustad, Ghulam Ali. He only made me realise the beauty of music and helped me take solid steps in this momentous journey. I am forever indebted to him.

Competing with myself

Our industry is full of talented singers and composers. But I don’t see them as my competition. My only competition is with myself. All I care for is if I am doing better than yesterday. I enter the studio every time as if it’s my first time and give the best possible. God supports my endeavours and here I am. Amongst the many numbers that I have sung, some songs did not get widespread fame. However, all of them are equally close to my heart because I have sung each one with the same amount of passion and dedication.

Sufi rhythm

Anything that works against the tide is sure to grab attention. My latest song Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi is like a qawwali and has a Sufiana touch. It’s close to Milan (Luthria) sir’s heart and mine too. He has written this one, and music is by Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur. I am really looking forward to the response to the song and the series that drops today (October 13).

Universal language

When I tried singing in different languages, it was tough initially but now I look forward to the challenge. Music is a universal language; notes are the same, only words change. I now sing in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and, of course, Punjabi. When I get compliments for doing well, it makes my day!

Know the real me

Reality shows have given me a platform to connect with my fans. They get to see what I am like as a person. I am very grateful for this chance. Also, we get such talented singers onmusic reality shows. I am always learning from each one, as they perform in their unique way.

Carve your own path

Given the scope of our industry, which is huge, playback singing is on the mind of many. But one doesn’t have to constrict oneself. Courtesy technology, today one can compose, sing and share on social media platforms. I know thousands of talented singers who moved this way and are very successful. Just work on your passion and give it best of your best, success will follow.

Srivalli shines in Punjab

A friend from Chandigarh called last year and told me that Srivalli was being played all over. I was touched by it. Normally, it is Punjabi music and Bollywood numbers that are popular there, but Srivalli getting this response inspires me to work harder.

