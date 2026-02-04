DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Jasmeen drops her latest single, Malak Dyaal

Jasmeen drops her latest single, Malak Dyaal

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:47 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jasmeen Akhtar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Music sensation Jasmeen Akhtar has released her latest single, Malak Dyaal. The song arrives following an overwhelming response to her recent releases and marks another important chapter in her musical journey.

Advertisement

Featuring G Khan, the track reflects a blend of cultural depth and contemporary sound, staying true to the musical space Jasmeen Akhtar has consistently built for herself.

Advertisement

Speaking about the release, Jasmeen shared, “Every song I release comes from a very personal space. The love and blessings I receive from my listeners give me the confidence to keep pushing myself creatively. Malak Dyaal is special. From the lyrics to the final recording, I was emotionally invested in every step, and I truly hope the audience feels that honesty and connection when they listen to it.”

With consistent releases and a strong connect with audiences, Jasmeen continues to establish herself as a compelling voice in the music industry. Her recent releases, including Bombshell, Nishani, Haji Mastan, Taarh Taarh, Ah Mere Lakk Ne, Bande 4, Fly Karke and Police, continue to receive wide audience appreciation.

Advertisement

Malak Dyaal is streaming on her official YouTube channel.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts