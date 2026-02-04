Jasmeen drops her latest single, Malak Dyaal

Advertisement

Music sensation Jasmeen Akhtar has released her latest single, Malak Dyaal. The song arrives following an overwhelming response to her recent releases and marks another important chapter in her musical journey.

Featuring G Khan, the track reflects a blend of cultural depth and contemporary sound, staying true to the musical space Jasmeen Akhtar has consistently built for herself.

Speaking about the release, Jasmeen shared, “Every song I release comes from a very personal space. The love and blessings I receive from my listeners give me the confidence to keep pushing myself creatively. Malak Dyaal is special. From the lyrics to the final recording, I was emotionally invested in every step, and I truly hope the audience feels that honesty and connection when they listen to it.”

With consistent releases and a strong connect with audiences, Jasmeen continues to establish herself as a compelling voice in the music industry. Her recent releases, including Bombshell, Nishani, Haji Mastan, Taarh Taarh, Ah Mere Lakk Ne, Bande 4, Fly Karke and Police, continue to receive wide audience appreciation.

Malak Dyaal is streaming on her official YouTube channel.