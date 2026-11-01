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Home / Entertainment / Jasmeet Kaur and Syed Raza Ahmed celebrate 300 episodes of their series Tu Juliet Jatt Di with a plot twist

Jasmeet Kaur and Syed Raza Ahmed celebrate 300 episodes of their series Tu Juliet Jatt Di with a plot twist

The leads say fans raise the stakes, and the show has now crossed 300 episodes

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:59 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Jasmeet Kaur and Syed Raza Ahmed, the leads of Colors' daily drama Tu Juliet Jatt Di, play Heer and Nawab, a couple whose love story has hit a big twist.

Nawab has just helped send the man who hurt Heer to jail, and she has no idea it was him. With Nawab about to leave town and Heer still keeping him at arm's length, the story has reached a crossroads.

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It began when Nawab learned that Sunny had molested Heer. Before he could tell her, she married Fateh. Heer then set out to bring down Gulab and the protected world around her, and Nawab, instead of sulking, quietly built her case.

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Ahmed said that is what makes the character work. Nawab sees his help as love, not a favour to be repaid. "Love was never supposed to be a transaction," he said in Chandigarh on Friday. "He continues to help her seek justice, choosing to stand by her even when she keeps him at a distance."

Heer, for her part, is too busy fighting to look around. "Her desire to get back at Gulab is at odds with what her heart feels for Nawab, and that conflict makes her journey deeply humane," she said.

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The actors have little time to dwell on any of it, because scripts rarely arrive early. An hour before the scene is ideal, but that is not the norm. "Sometimes it is eight minutes, sometimes five, even if we don't get the script, we will finish the scene," they said.

What keeps them going is an audience that has stayed past 300 episodes. "If a scene has one of us hurting the other, we raise the level of the hurt so that the fans' sympathy comes our way," they said.

Whether that sympathy will get the truth to Heer before Nawab leaves, the actors would not reveal. They borrowed a line from Shah Rukh Khan instead. "Picture abhi baaki hai," they said.

The show, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, airs daily at 7 pm on Colors and JioHotstar.

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