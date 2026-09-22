Jasmine Sandlas announces Chandigarh show, calls it her only Punjab concert this year

Jasmine Sandlas’ Dream Girl Tour is coming to Chandigarh, with the singer hinting that the city may host her only Punjab show in 2026

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas is set to bring her Dream Girl Tour to Chandigarh, and the singer has hinted that the upcoming performance could be her only show in Punjab this year.

Advertisement

Sharing the announcement on social media, Sandlas wrote: “The Dream Girl Tour is finally coming to Chandigarh ❤️🔥. I am so excited. This might be my only show in Punjab this year. What song should I start the show with?”

Advertisement

The announcement has generated excitement among her Punjabi music fans, who have been waiting to see the singer perform live in the region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulabi Queen (@jasminesandlas)

Advertisement

Jasmine Sandlas’ Dhurandhar connection

Sandlas has been back in the spotlight following her contribution to the soundtracks of the Dhurandhar films. She lent her vocals to several tracks, including “Shararat” from Dhurandhar and “Main Aur Tu” and “Jaiye Sajana” from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Her collaboration with Satinder Sartaaj on “Jaiye Sajana” has also become one of the notable songs from the sequel’s soundtrack. Sandlas revealed that the song was finalised in an unusually short span, with parts recorded just hours before the album launch.

The singer’s recent film work has added to a career that already includes popular tracks such as “Illegal Weapon” and “Yaar Naa Miley”.

What fans can expect in Chandigarh

With the Dream Girl Tour, Sandlas is expected to perform a mix of her popular Punjabi numbers and recent Bollywood hits. Her question to fans — asking which song she should use to open the Chandigarh show — has also prompted listeners to suggest their favourites.

Sandlas’ latest music continues to feature prominently on streaming platforms, with “Jaiye Sajana”, “Shararat”, “Aari Aari” and “Main Aur Tu” among her recent releases and popular tracks.