Jasmine Sandlas celebrates love with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary in her latest single ‘Pyaar’

Jasmine Sandlas has often made music out of her most honest emotions — from heartbreak and longing to healing to self-love as heard and celebrated in hits such as Dil Tutteya, Vachari, Jaiye Sajna and Sip Sip. Now, with her latest single Pyaar, the singer is exploring a distinctly happier chapter, with her fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary featuring in the music video. The song offers a glimpse into their relationship and marks a beautiful contrast to the raw, vulnerable emotions that have often defined Sandlas’ music.

Her journey into this new chapter had already been quietly unfolding on stage. Earlier this year at the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, Sandlas introduced her fiancé to the audience in a dreamy, almost cinematic moment, letting the warmth of their relationship speak for itself. That public glimpse now finds a musical counterpart in Pyaar, where Chaudhary features alongside her.

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Known for her distinctive voice and emotionally charged Punjabi sound, Sandlas has built a career by blending Punjabi folk with contemporary pop, hip-hop and R&B influences. Born in Jalandhar and raised in California, she began writing songs as a teenager before making her mark with tracks such as Muskan and Gulabi. Her Bollywood breakthrough came with Yaar Naa Miley from Kick, which brought her voice to a much wider audience.

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Over the years, songs such as Adhi Raati, Tere Vangu and tracks from What’s in a Name? have reflected different shades of love, vulnerability, loneliness and healing. Her music has frequently drawn from deeply personal emotions, giving her songs an intimate quality that has connected with listeners.

That makes Pyaar feel like an especially meaningful addition to her musical journey. After years of singing about the complicated, painful and searching sides of love, Sandlas is now presenting love through a more personal and celebratory lens — with the person she loves sharing the screen with her.