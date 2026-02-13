Jasmine Sandlas & her Gulabi Gang

What Jasmine Sandlas did at her recent Delhi concert wasn’t a one-off moment — it was classic boss-lady energy. Pausing her performance, she declared, “Appan gawan ge hi nahi jab tak kudiya safe ni feel kardi hoye,” making it clear she wouldn’t sing until the women in the crowd felt safe. She reminded everyone that entertainment never comes before dignity and security.

Never the one to witness something wrong and simply carry on, the Punjabi-American singer has built her empire on her own terms — with courage, conviction and uncompromising authenticity.

Born in Ropar and raised in Jalandhar before her parents immigrated to America in pursuit of the American Dream, Jasmine grew up witnessing resilience firsthand. She has spoken about her parents’ hustle, who worked two jobs to give their family a better future. Those early experiences of sacrifice, struggle and determination didn’t just shape her character — they became the foundation of her grit, ambition and unwavering work ethic.

Over the years, Jasmine has become not just a powerhouse vocalist — she’s a trailblazer. With her unmistakable husky tone, fearless personality and unapologetic individuality, she has carved out a space that’s entirely hers. In an industry that often expects women to fit into neat boxes, Jasmine has consistently broken the mould.

Here are five times she channelled her ultimate boss-lady energy:

1 She brought a global edge to Punjabi music

Long before cross-cultural collaborations became trendy, Jasmine was blending Punjabi lyrics with Western beats. Growing up in California while staying rooted in Punjabi culture, she infused R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary sounds into traditional Punjabi music. Tracks like Yaar Na Miley (from Kick) and Illegal Weapon didn’t just top charts — they shifted the sonic expectations of Punjabi music. She proved that one can stay authentic while going global. In recent years, she reached a new high with her contributions to blockbuster Dhurandhar. Her energetic song Shararat, which she also co-wrote and performed, became one of 2025’s biggest Bollywood hits. The track’s success — alongside her involvement in the title song — reaffirmed Jasmine’s versatility and cemented her as a go-to voice in mainstream Indian cinema.

2 She owned her unique voice

In an industry that often favours polished, conventional vocal tones, Jasmine leaned on her distinct husky texture — and made it her signature. Rather than conforming to what was “commercially safe,” she built a brand around her individuality. Her voice became instantly recognisable — raw, edgy and emotionally charged. That confidence to say, “This is me,” in a competitive industry? That’s pure boss-lady behaviour.

3 She spoke openly about mental health

Jasmine hasn’t shied away from discussing personal battles or emotional lows. At a time when many public figures preferred to maintain a glossy image, she chose vulnerability. By speaking openly about mental health and self-growth, including her struggles with bipolar disorder, she gave fans permission to embrace their own challenges. Strength isn’t just about success — it’s about honesty. And Jasmine has shown both.

4. A woman writing for women

Just like she took a stand in Delhi to ensure that the women felt safe, this self-professed Gulabi Queen has drawn immense strength from her female supporters. In an industry and society where stereotypes often paint women as detractors of each other, she has openly celebrated the women who have stood by her, writing music that honours their experiences. From Dil Tutteya, which offered a woman’s perspective on heartbreak, to Mera EX, reflecting on past relationships through a female — Jasmine consistently channels her voice for women, blending emotion, empowerment and unapologetic honesty.

5. She redefined what a Punjabi female artiste looks like

Hot pink hair in Dil Tutteya, fiery red in Vachari or the daring cover of Legal Robbery — Jasmine has been a trendsetter. From bold fashion choices to tattoos and edgy styling, she has consistently rejected stereotypes about how female artistes “should” present themselves. She embraces strength, sensuality and street-style swagger, inspiring countless young women to embrace their individuality.

Through her voice, choices, and fearless authenticity, Jasmine has proven time and again that being a boss lady isn’t about perfection. It’s about owning your story!