 Javed Akhtar moves sessions court against summons by magistrate on Kangana’s complaint : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Javed Akhtar moves sessions court against summons by magistrate on Kangana’s complaint

Javed Akhtar moves sessions court against summons by magistrate on Kangana’s complaint

Veteran lyricist says order ‘grave miscarriage of justice’

Javed Akhtar moves sessions court against summons by magistrate on Kangana’s complaint

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar. File photos



PTI

Mumbai, August 2

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has approached a sessions court here against summons issued against him by a magistrate in a case filed by actor Kangana Ranaut, and claimed the order was passed in a hasty and inappropriate manner resulting in “grave miscarriage of justice”.

Akhtar has moved a revision petition before the sessions court in suburban Dindoshi and the matter will be heard on August 8.

Metropolitan magistrate (Andheri court) R M Shaikh on July 24 issued the summons against Akhtar, asking him to appear before the court on August 5.

The magistrate dropped the extortion charges against Akhtar, but said there is sufficient ground to proceed against him for criminal intimidation.

Akhtar’s plea claimed the order (for issuance of summons) has been passed “erroneously” as the same is in contravention to the settled law as well as facts.

The magistrate has failed to deliberate over the case at hand and jumped to conclusions in a “hasty and inappropriate manner” which has resulted in “grave miscarriage of justice,” it said.

The plea, filed through advocate Jay Bharadwaj, further claimed that prima facie there is nothing on judicial record which shows that there was sufficient material available with the magistrate for passing the impugned order.

“The magistrate simply proceeded on the bald and unsubstantiated averments made in the complaint without ascertaining the overall factual matrix and the judicial record,” it said.

The plea also said the magistrate failed to record any reasons whatsoever for issuing summons against the petitioner.

The magistrate court only relied on the verification statement of the complainant (Ranaut) and witnesses, the petition said, claiming “this is clearly indicative of lack of application of judicial mind.”

“The magistrate failed to appreciate that serious prejudice shall be caused to the rights of the petitioner if he is made to face the trial in a time-barred matter, that too where the ingredients of all the sections alleged in the complaint are not applicable,” the application said.

Akhtar (76) filed the complaint in 2020, claiming Ranaut made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a ‘coterie’ existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Later, Ranaut filed a counter-complaint in the same court against Akhtar for alleged “extortion and criminal intimidation”.

The actor in her complaint against Akhtar said following her public dispute with her co-star, the lyricist had called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house with “malafide intentions and ulterior motives and then criminally intimidated and threatened” her.

#Kangana Ranaut #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

3
World

Viral video of 'human-like' bear at Chinese zoo sets Internet on fire

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

7
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

8
Delhi

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

9
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

10
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

Don't Miss

View All
Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

Death toll rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...

Late Nitin Chandrakant Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week

Late Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week

Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans ...

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

City’s ~28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons