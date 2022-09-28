‘Jeete raho, khush raho’ is Katrina Kaif’s  birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny

Mumbai, September 28

As Sunny Kaushal turned 33 on Wednesday, his actor brother Vicky Kaushal and 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law) Katrina Kaif had the best birthday wish for the 'sarvgun sampann' actor.

Katrina shared a picture on Instagram from her wedding ceremony, in which Sunny is seen touching Katrina's feet and the actor is seen blessing him.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Jeete raho, khush raho."

Vicky too, shared a picture from the wedding ceremony. "Happy Birthday to the most sarvgunn sampann Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez," he wrote.

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal. Credit: vickykaushal09/Instagram

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Neetu Kapoor in 'Letters To Mr Khanna'.

The coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It also stars Shraddha Srinath. IANS

#Instagram #Katrina Kaif #Mumbai