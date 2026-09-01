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Home / Entertainment / Jeevan ya Bheema Con?: Title of Arshad Warsi's film changed just 3 days before release date 

Jeevan ya Bheema Con?: Title of Arshad Warsi's film changed just 3 days before release date 

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ANI
Updated At : 12:51 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Actor Arshad Warsi has a film lined up for release this week.

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The movie, which was earlier titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana, has now been given a new title. It will now release as Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

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Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is a dark comedy that introduces audiences to Arshad Warsi in a double role, playing two contrasting characters -- Jeevan and Bheema.

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Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, Jeevan's sharp and resourceful wife, while Vijay Raaz features as the mysterious Vinayak. The ensemble cast also includes Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure. Talking about stepping into a double role for the first time, Arshad Warsi in a press note said, "It's a quirky film. The trailer doesn't really do justice to the film because there is so much more to the story and a lot is happening. It is about two simple people, how they get caught up in a mess, and how they eventually find their way out of it. There are many unexpected things happening throughout the film, making it quite unpredictable."  Presented and produced by Starbeam Ventures Limited (formerly Blue God Entertainment Limited), Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is set to be released on September 4.

Next week, Arshad will be seen in another project, Ghamasaan with Pratik Gandhi. Also starring Ishita Dutta in a pivotal role, the film will be out on ZEE5 on September 11.

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