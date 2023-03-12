Jenna Ortega says there’s no love triangle in Wednesday Season 2

Jenna Ortega has discussed the future of Wednesday Addams and has teased what to expect in the upcoming season of the Netflix hit show Wednesday.
During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 9, the actress said, “We just started getting a writers’ room together and talking about it.” She added, “I think we want to up the horror aspects a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime.” Season 1 was both a murder mystery as well as a love triangle between Wednesday, Hunter Doohan’s Tyler and Percy Hynes White’s Xavier, not to mention Wednesday’s friendship with Emma Myers’ Enid. —IANS
