Jenna Ortega-starrer Wednesday set for Season 2

American actor Jenna Ortega-starrer Netflix series Wednesday, which proved to be a massive streaming hit, has been renewed for a Season 2.
Reportedly, the eight-episode first season of the supernatural comedy-horror series centred on the titular Addams Family character, originally debuted on November 23.
Thereafter, Netflix announced shortly that the series set a new platform record for most hours viewed for an English language series in its first week with over 341 million hours.
In the show, Wednesday Addams strives to control her developing psychic gift while attending Nevermore Academy, stop a killing spree, and unravel the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.
Along with Ortega, the cast of Season 1 included Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci, reported Variety. Catherine Zeta-Jones also appeared as Morticia Addams alongside Luis Guzman as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
