Jenna Ortega turns heads in jewel-encrusted top

One of the biggest red-carpet standouts was Jenna Ortega, who left fans stunned with her bold look. The 22-year-old actress, best known for her role in Wednesday, walked the Emmys 2025 carpet in a daring Givenchy outfit. She wore a black skirt with a thigh-high slit, but it was her nearly naked jewel-encrusted bra top that stole the show.

The shimmering top was made with strands of pearls and gemstones. To finish the look, Ortega kept her accessories simple with strappy black heels, pearl studs, and a ring. She went for bold makeup with a red lip and smoky eyes, staying true to her signature Wednesday-inspired style.