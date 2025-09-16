DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Jenna Ortega turns heads in jewel-encrusted top

Jenna Ortega turns heads in jewel-encrusted top

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jenna Ortega REUTERS
Advertisement

One of the biggest red-carpet standouts was Jenna Ortega, who left fans stunned with her bold look. The 22-year-old actress, best known for her role in Wednesday, walked the Emmys 2025 carpet in a daring Givenchy outfit. She wore a black skirt with a thigh-high slit, but it was her nearly naked jewel-encrusted bra top that stole the show.

Advertisement

The shimmering top was made with strands of pearls and gemstones. To finish the look, Ortega kept her accessories simple with strappy black heels, pearl studs, and a ring. She went for bold makeup with a red lip and smoky eyes, staying true to her signature Wednesday-inspired style.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts