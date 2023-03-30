Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler talk about ‘Murder Mystery 2’ injuries

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, who has done impressive action sequences in Murder Mystery 2, underwent hip replacement surgery not long after he and his co-star Jennifer Aniston wrapped the follow-up to their original Murder Mystery comedy.
“My god damn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie,” Sandler said at the film’s premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “Everything’s scary at 56 years old,” Sandler added.
“You never know how or when you might get hurt. I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie, but then when we were shooting, my thought was that I should have gotten in shape’. It certainly didn’t look like anything was wrong before he hit the carpet for interviews. Sandler spent about 30 minutes signing autographs for most of the fans who lined up almost two blocks across the street.
Even if Sandler praised Aniston for being in “good shape,” the Friends star said she injured herself during her last day of shooting. “I had a back injury about three years ago, and it was tough being in the harness,” Aniston said. “It was literally the last thing I shot. It was one of those things where you wake up a couple of days later and think, Wow, that got bad’,” she added.
Murder Mystery 2 will be releasing on Netflix this Friday.
— IANS
