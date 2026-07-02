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Home / Entertainment / Jennifer Aniston shares glimpses of summer with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston shares glimpses of summer with boyfriend Jim Curtis

The post also includes moments from outings with close friends, including Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman

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ANI
Los Angeles [US], Updated At : 03:00 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Jennifer Aniston with boyfriend Jim Curtis. (Photo/instagram/@jenniferaniston) ANI
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Actor Jennifer Aniston has given fans a glimpse into her summer with boyfriend Jim Curtis, days after the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

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The 'Friends' actor, on Wednesday, shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring Curtis. The first photo showed the couple posing for a selfie beside a car, with Curtis smiling at the camera. Another picture showed him spending time with Aniston's pet dog, Clyde, after a home workout.

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The post also included moments from outings with close friends, including Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman.

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Reacting to the pictures, Aniston's longtime friend Sandra Bullock commented, "Every view, perfection." Aniston captioned the post, "Incoming summer dumper!"

Jim Curtis also shared a post on social media and wrote, "Life lately. Grateful." The couple has been linked since July 2025. At the time, a source had told PEOPLE that they were "casually dating and having fun."

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Another source later told PEOPLE that the relationship has been going well and said, "Jim's a special guy. Everyone loves his energy." The source also shared that it is a "great partnership and makes Jen very happy."

Last year, Aniston made her relationship with Curtis Instagram official on his birthday. She shared a black-and-white picture of the two together and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love," adding, "Cherished."

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