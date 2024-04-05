Jennifer Garner is set to make the audience laugh with ‘Mrs. Claus’, a comedy in which she is set to star and is also the producer.

Actress Jennifer Garner is set to make the audience laugh with Mrs. Claus, a comedy in which she is set to star. Shew will also be the producer of the film.
Jennifer is associating with Netflix after working on popular family films like Family Leave and Yes Day, as well as the science fiction movie The Adam Project, which starred Ryan Reynolds and was one of the streamer’s highest-grossing films to date in terms of viewership.
Jennifer Garner is back in business with the streamer after signing on to star Mrs. Claus. The movie’s narrative is being kept under wraps.
