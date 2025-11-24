International singer Jennifer Lopez lit up Udaipur on Sunday night, delivering a spectacular performance at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding reception.

Lopez delivered a high-octane show as she blended her global hits like ‘Waiting for Tonight’, ‘Play’, ‘Save Me Tonight’, ‘On the Floor’, and ‘Get Right’.

In visuals going viral on social media, audiences were seen grooving along to her chart-toppers, creating an electrifying atmosphere that reflected both celebration and sheer entertainment. Wizcraft Weddings has shared several clips from the functions, including those of JLo’s performance.

For the performance, Lopez chose a mix of stunning, bold outfits, including a black dress with cut-out designs and long boots, followed by a shimmery golden bodysuit paired with matching knee-high boots. Fans were equally delighted to see Jennifer Lopez performing live and with such high energy.

At one point, JLo also raised a toast for the newlywed couple.

Prior to her performance, Lopez added a touch of ethnic flair to her visit by wearing an embellished rose-gold saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection for the wedding ceremony. She paired the outfit with a matching blouse and emerald jewellery from the same label.

Over the weekend, JLo arrived in India for the star-studded wedding celebrations. Visuals of her greeting the photographers as she exited the airport have been circulating on the internet since she touched down in India.