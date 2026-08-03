Jennifer Winget shares unseen Haldi photos with William Ishmael

Weeks after her intimate white wedding in West Wales, actress Jennifer Winget is giving fans another peek into her pre-wedding celebrations, sharing unseen photographs from her haldi ceremony with husband William Ishmael.

Advertisement

The pictures show a radiant Jennifer in a floral green lehenga alongside William, who complemented her in a classic white sherwani. Close friends including actors Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim were part of the intimate celebrations, with candid moments of laughter, dance and colour filling the frame. Harleen also shared her own set of pictures from the day, captioning them simply, "Yaari Dosti Haldi."

Advertisement

But it was Jennifer's caption that truly caught attention. "My haldi wasn't just a celebration, it was a room full of love. I must've done something really right in life to have earned each one of you," she wrote, thanking her friends for planning the day and standing by her through it all. The post went viral within hours, with fans flooding the comments with love.

Advertisement

Jennifer married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael on July 16, 2026, in a private Christian ceremony in the UK. The couple had kept their relationship entirely out of the public eye before the wedding announcement. Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover from 2012 to 2014, after which she spent over a decade focused on her career before finding love again.