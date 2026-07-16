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Home / Entertainment / Jennifer Winget to marry William Ishmael in private UK ceremony today

Jennifer Winget to marry William Ishmael in private UK ceremony today

Speculation about Jennifer's relationship has been building for months after fans noticed her frequent trips to Singapore

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:05 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Jennifer Winget. File photo.
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Television actor Jennifer Winget is reportedly beginning a new chapter in her personal life today, with reports suggesting she will marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

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The wedding is expected to be a low-key affair, limited to close family members and a handful of friends, in keeping with Jennifer's known preference for privacy. According to Bombay Times, the ceremony will follow a white wedding theme, with the actress walking down the aisle in a custom bridal gown designed by Karleo.

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Speculation about Jennifer's relationship had been building for months after fans noticed her frequent trips to Singapore. Neither she nor William has commented publicly on the reports so far, though the two are said to have been dating quietly for some time, with a photograph of the couple having already made the rounds on social media.

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The wedding marks a significant personal milestone for Jennifer, coming 12 years after her separation from actor Karan Singh Grover, whom she married in 2012 following their meeting on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. The couple parted ways in 2014, with Jennifer later describing the split as a matter of timing rather than acrimony. She has largely kept her personal life private since then, choosing instead to focus on building one of television's most successful careers.

Jennifer has headlined hit shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and Bepannaah, before moving into digital platforms with Code M and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She is next set to appear in the digital project Talaash: A Mother's Search, alongside Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

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