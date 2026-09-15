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Home / Entertainment / Jet-set glamour: How Tripti, Kriti, Khushi and other divas elevate vacation style

Jet-set glamour: How Tripti, Kriti, Khushi and other divas elevate vacation style

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:48 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Khushi Kapoor
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When Bollywood’s leading ladies take a break from the silver screen, their vacation wardrobes transform world destinations into personal runways. From breezy tropical islands to vintage European streets, these style icons masterfully balance comfort with high-fashion flair.

Here is a breakdown of how five Bollywood divas are setting major travel style goals across the globe.

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Effortless Island casual

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Embracing a laid-back, sun-kissed aesthetic, Tripti Dimri shows us how to nail effortless beachy minimalism. She layers an oversized, crisp white button-down over a cozy ribbed brown tank top, creating a soft neutral palette perfect for warm days. A vintage faded black baseball cap and classic round wire-rimmed sunglasses give the look an instant off-duty, sporty edge. It is a quintessential island ensemble that effortlessly blends sun protection with relaxed cool.

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Chic European elegance

Stepping onto the streets of London, Sanskruti Jayana channels timeless sophistication with a modern twist. She wears an off-the-shoulder cream top paired with a flowing matching maxi skirt, creating a monochromatic silhouette that exudes quiet luxury. The ensemble is elevated with statement accessories, including a classic canvas shoulder bag, warm tinted sunglasses, and eye-catching patterned heels. It is the ultimate city-strolling look for taking in historic European architecture in style.

Vibrant tropical boho

Kriti Sanon brings high-voltage energy to her getaway in a striking emerald green co-ord set. The ensemble features a flowing long-sleeve crop top paired with a ruched, thigh-high slit skirt, complemented by a floor-sweeping sheer cape that catches the breeze. Styled with metallic bangles, yellow nails, and soft brown-tinted sunglasses, this look strikes the perfect balance between boho flair and glamorous resort wear. Set against a backdrop of sunlit cacti and rustic textures, she effortlessly commands attention.

Playful Italian preppy

Channeling playful summer romance on the Italian coast, Khushi Kapoor serves up a pastel pink athleisure moment. She pairs a crisp white crop tank with a pleated blush pink tennis skirt and a matching light jacket, topped off with a thick pink headband. The addition of an iconic pink luxury shoulder bag and subtle gold jewelry completes this preppy, romantic ensemble. It is a fresh, youthful take on Mediterranean holiday dressing that feels equal parts sporty and refined.

Minimalist glam

Shanaya Kapoor captures pure elegance against sleek architectural lines in a minimalist earthy outfit. She wears a floor-length sleeveless mocha maxi dress that hugs her frame in a fluid, minimalist silhouette. Adding a radiant metallic twist, she pairs the neutral dress with a woven gold clutch, statement gold earrings, and delicate strappy metallic heels. The golden-hour lighting enhances the warm, bronzed tones, making it an ideal mood board for upscale vacation evenings.

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