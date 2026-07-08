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Home / Entertainment / ‘Jethalal kahan hai’: Vicky Kaushal attends Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swara's wedding in Jodhpur, videos go viral

‘Jethalal kahan hai’: Vicky Kaushal attends Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swara's wedding in Jodhpur, videos go viral

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:37 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter, Swara Lodha, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, with actor Vicky Kaushal among the guests.

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Videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media, showing Kaushal arriving at the venue in a white sherwani jacket paired with black trousers. Lodha is seen warmly welcoming the actor before introducing him to other guests.

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Lodha and Kaushal share a close bond. Recently, the television actor posted a picture with Kaushal on Instagram, praising him for remaining grounded despite his success.

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"Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and fame spreading in every direction—Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work. Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; this is precisely what sets him apart from the rest," Lodha wrote.

The wedding videos drew enthusiastic reactions from fans online. One user commented, "The way he interacted with all was really good," while another asked, "Jethalal kaha h?" in a reference to Dilip Joshi's popular character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Many others congratulated the newlyweds.

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On the work front, Kaushal is currently preparing for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali, while Kapoor reunites with the filmmaker after Saawariya and Bhatt teams up with him again following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

With ANI inputs 

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