‘Jhalla clothes, no make-up — Karishma Tanna's not-so-fashionable side

Karishma Tanna is not a big fan of make-up nor fancy outfits in real life. In fact, she’s completely the opposite of what she is on screen.
Karishma, who turned showstopper for young designers from a design school at the latest edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, spoke about how she lives her life off-screen.
She said, “You’ll be shocked. I’m actually the opposite of what I am on screen and in this industry.” The actress added that she is living “two lives.”
She said, “I have two lives which I live — one is reel and one is real and when I am in my own life I am totally opposite. I am totally de-glam. I like to not wear make-up. I like to wear jhalla clothes.”
She added, “When you’re in front of the camera or in fashion business you have to be completely opposite.”
On the work front, Karishma was last seen onscreen in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, a series, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja.
