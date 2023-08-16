'Jhingur sa ladka', Seema Haider ready to take legal action against neighbour

Chandigarh, August 16
Seema Haider is all set to take legal action against her neighbour Mithilesh Bhati, who called her husband Sachin Meena 'lappu' and 'jhingur' in a recent viral video on social media.
Seema's lawyer AP Singh said Mithilesh would face the music for making such a derogatory statement. Haider's lawyer said they would file a defamation case.
According to reports, the lawyer said, "In a diverse country like ours, insult based on skin colour, physical attire will not be tolerated. We are planning to take legal action against the woman.”
To this Mithilesh has responded, “I did not mean to insult anyone. Those words slipped out of my mouth in anger. People call me 'lappi' but that does not mean I become 'lappi'. Words such as 'lappu' and 'jhingur' are commonly used here.”
Sachin and Seema had acquainted each other while playing PubG.
In another viral video, Seema and Sachin along with their family were seen celebrating Independence Day.
