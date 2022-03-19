'Jhund' producer questions criteria of films getting tax free, says our film important too

Savita Raj Hiremath says 'Jhund' has a subject that is "crucial to our country's growth"

'Jhund' producer questions criteria of films getting tax free, says our film important too

Amitabh Bachchan with his soccer team in the film, Jhund.. Instagram/amitabhbachchan

PTI

Mumbai, March 19

Savita Raj Hiremath, one of the producers of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund', has said that she is 'perplexed' why her film was not made tax-free as it not only witnessed positive audience reaction but also had a subject that is "crucial to our country's growth".

'Jhund', which released theatrically on March 4 to glowing reviews, featured Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneered a slum soccer movement.

The movie marked the Hindi debut of filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for his acclaimed Marathi films 'Fandry' and 'Sairat'.

A week after 'Jhund', filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, opened in cinemas.

The film garnered support from the central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who endorsed the movie.

'The Kashmir Files', featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, was also declared tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa.

On Friday, Hiremath took to Facebook and wrote that while "The Kashmir Files" is an important film, "Jhund" was no less.

"I recently watched 'Kashmir Files' and as the story of Kashmiri Pandits exodus it's heartbreaking and is a story that needed to be told. It is a good voice for Kashmiri Pandits! "But as the producer of 'Jhund', I am perplexed. After all, 'Jhund', is also an important film and has a story and a big message that has received tremendous acclaim and word of mouth from the audience," she said.

'Jhund' is also produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Manjule.

Hiremath further wrote she was curious to know what is the criteria for the government to select a film and exempt it from entertainment tax.

"So I want to find out what's the criterion on which the government selects a film to support it so strongly by making it tax free, endorsing it through social media and asking Offices to showcase the film or give a half day holiday to its employees.

"After all 'Jhund' also has a subject that is so crucial to our country's growth. 'Jhund' is not just talking about the disparity between caste and economic disparity but also shows a way to make the lower strata of society find their success story," she added.

While 'The Kashmir Files' has clocked in approximately Rs 116 cr at the box office, 'Jhund' has netted more than Rs 15 cr so far.

#amitabh bachchan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

After SGPC objection, Pakistan cancels cultural event near Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

3
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi as G-23 pushes for party overhaul after poll drubbing

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

6
World

Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia

7
Nation

No question of leadership change, says Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi

8
World

Biden and Xi set to clash over Putin's war in Ukraine

9
Diaspora

US President Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Punit Talwar as his envoy to Morocco

10
Nation

79-year-old Kerala man sets ablaze 4 of his family over property dispute

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in LIVE Updates: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Top Stories

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in LIVE Updates: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...

Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

Take oath on Saturday morning

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

Decided to present a Vote on Account for three months in the...

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Three NRI from Canada identified as main conspirators also b...

Biden tells Xi implications, consequences if China provides material support to Russia: White House

Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia

The 110-minute video call on Friday was the first conversati...

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur