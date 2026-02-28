DT
Home / Entertainment / Jim Carrey receives honorary award

Jim Carrey receives honorary award

ANI
Updated At : 05:39 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
Actor Jim Carrey, awarded with a Honorary Cesar Award, poses during a photocall at the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France
Actor Jim Carrey received the honorary award at the 51st edition of France’s Cesar Award ceremony on Thursday. At the ceremony, the actor delivered an emotional speech entirely in French. He was introduced on stage by Michel Gondry, who directed him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in 2004.

In his award acceptance speech, Carrey said, “As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me.” The actor attended the event with his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and girlfriend Mina. “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father. Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” said Jim Carrey. At the end of his speech, he asked the audience, “So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn’t speak French, but I’m just learning it. My tongue is tired.”

