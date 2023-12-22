Jingle bells!

Sheetal

The tricity is gearing up for the Christmas weekend. From a carnival, kids’ party to live concerts and comedy shows, it looks like city is in total celebratory mode. Here are some places that will make it a memorable time for you.

Christmas calendar Music to the ear The Finch Weekender - Christmas Edition at The Finch on December 24

Christmas Gala with Ishan Krishan at Kakuna on December 24

Sukhshinder Shinda Live at Pyramid Elante, Chandigarh, today (December 22 Little laughter doesn’t hurt Best of Gupta ji by comedian Appurv Gupta at The Laugh Club, Chandigarh, on December 23

Comedy show—Gaurav Gupta Live at Tagore Theatre on December 23

Alter Ego ft. comedian Vijay Yadav at The Laugh Club Chandigarh on Dec 25 Theme parties Bollywood Santa at Zeek — Kitchen & Bar Chandigarh on December 23

Zeekmas at Zeek — Kitchen & Bar Chandigarh on Christmas Eve

Concert mania

Spain and Talja hit-maker Jassa Dhillon will be performing live on Christmas Eve at Playboy Club, Chandigarh. Whereas veteran Punjabi singer Babbu Maan, who mesmerised the audience with his melodious voice at Chandigarh Carnival in November, is gearing up for a Christmas show in Panchkula now. Reportedly, he will perform at the Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula.

Food bonanza

After treating his fans at Delhi’s Zomaland festival, Juggy D will be in Chandigarh to perform exclusively for tricity audience. Zomaland is a food and music festival hosted annually by Zomato and enters its fourth edition. The two-day event is observed at various cities of India and in Chandigarh it will be double the fun, as it coincides with the Christmas weekend. Juggy D will be entertaining the foodies with R&B and bhangra this time.

Also, get ready to get Obsessed as singer Riaar Saab will be performing at Zomaland on December 23. It has an incredible line-up of artistes from Tirath Sandhu aka Tricksingh to music band When Chai Met Toast. To be hosted at Chimney Heights Resort on December 23 and 24, it will be an epicurean journey with 25 plus renowned restaurant partners, featuring the delectable Roll Xpress, Noorani by Nihari, Baba Chicken, Sector 22, Paojee, Naturals and many more. Bookings are available via food delivery app, Zomato. Social, Sector 7, will also host ‘The Social Christmas Bazaar’ on December 24 and the entry will be free.

Olive Café and Bar Chandigarh has come up with a Christmas special menu till December 30. On Christmas, the restaurant will offer a special brunch with live stations, picnic baskets for each table, goodies for kids and live music. Brownie Point, Sector 68, Mohali, is offering mouthwatering menu of pies and cakes for those who have a sweet tooth.

For the kids

The newly launched mall at Airport Road Mohali, CP67, is set to transform into a Christmas Merryland, as it combines a delightful Doraemon Meet & Greet for kids with an enchanting Santa Parade over the Christmas weekend. CP67 is inviting young visitors to meet their favorite cartoon character, Doraemon, and his friends during the exclusive Doraemon Meet & Greet sessions on December 23 and 24, starting at 3 pm. A dedicated kids’ area will host an array of engaging activities and workshops. The Santa parade on December 25 will feature a musical band with all foreign nationals singing carols, artistes dressed as angels, and more.

