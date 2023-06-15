JioCinema is set to reveal Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 housemates

Amidst the speculations and rumours surrounding the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, JioCinema has unveiled the first glimpse of the intriguing housemates.
Giving a hint of the contestants, JioCinema unveiled the first look of three Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 housemates with alias names such as Goat, Queen, and Breaking News, asking the viewers to guess the real names.
This season is set to have Salman Khan as host, which was revealed in the recent promo. With non-stop entertainment and multi-camera streaming, the new season is set to start on June 17.
