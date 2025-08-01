JJ Valaya introduces 'star kids' to the world of India Couture Week 2025

Indian ace designer JJ Valaya’s latest collection served as a fitting closing show to a week of celebrating India’s finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance in the form of India Couture Week 2025 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Valaya’s presentation at the JW Marriott Hotel in Aerocity, Delhi, was a star-studded affair. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani served as the showstoppers while Abhishek Sharma, an Indian cricketer, surprised the attendees with his presence as he walked the ramp.

After the show, Valaya shared his ‘core belief’ as a fashion designer. He called the nation a ‘treasure trove’ for fashion designers, which the designer believes can get ‘lost in time’ due to the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

Valaya said, “I think for me, it’s very important that I stick to my core belief that I am privileged to be born in this country, India, which is a treasure trove of ideas, and as Indian designers it’s our moral duty to try and keep that treasure alive. It’ll get lost in time now with AI coming in, that’s another challenge emerging.” The ace fashion designer also expressed his disappointment with the practice of catering to the Western fashion standards, calling it a ‘gora hangover’.

“I strongly believe we still have a gora hangover, and everybody tries to make a point in the West to be accepted, not true. India is going to be the most happening country in the world, and this is the moment that all of us need to really give this country everything we’ve got to make it a success,” added Valaya.

Advertisement

The Indian ace fashion designer also opened up about his most memorable moments in his life, which include his career in the fashion industry, spanning over three decades. One of them was when he gave up the prestigious job of Chartered Accountancy (CA) for a career in the fashion industry.

JJ Valaya on Wednesday night introduced star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani to the world of India Couture Week 2025. Both Ibrahim and Rasha closed Valaya’s fashion gala as showstoppers. While Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon, strutted down the ramp in a regal lehenga, Ibrahim stole the show in a velvet sherwani paired with Pathani-style bottoms. After the show, Rasha briefly spoke with the media and expressed her happiness at becoming JJ Valaya’s muse last night.

“This has been a year of many firsts for me. Bachpan se I have watched my mom wearing JJ Valaya. I have his iconic prints... and now I feel so grateful to be able to be here and walk my first ramp walk at ICW wearing his design,” she said.

Valaya became nostalgic as he reflected on his decades-long relationship with Raveena Tandon. “I’ve been working with her mother (Raveena) all the time. And now I’m working with her. So, for me, it’s a double thing. It’s really special for me to work with another generation after I’ve worked with the earlier generation equally well,” the couturier expressed.

Couple Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse were also a part of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 grand finale.