JLo reflects on life, growth & Ben Affleck

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez reflected on her personal journey and past relationships, including her divorce from actor Ben Affleck, during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, Up All Night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Lopez spoke candidly to the audience about how her life has changed since her last Las Vegas residency nearly a decade ago at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

“It’s such a huge honour to be asked back. Do you know that it’s been 10 years, 10 years since my last residency here. Almost 10 years to the day. It was in January. That went by in a blink, didn’t it?” she told the crowd.

Reflecting humorously on her personal life, Lopez joked, “And in that time, I’ve only been married twice,” prompting laughter from the audience. She quickly added, “That’s not true. It was only once. It felt like twice.”

She continued, “I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. It’s over and we just... it’s fine,” before adding, “The good news is that I’m learning and I’m growing and we’re in our happy era. I’m in my happy era.”

Lopez previously dated Affleck from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the sets of Gigli. The two rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, coinciding with the second anniversary of their wedding celebration in Georgia.